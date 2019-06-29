Astros pitcher Lance McCullers is not playing this season after having Tommy John surgery.
The team misses him, as they face pitching woes toward the middle of the season -- also without Charlie Morton and Dallas Keuchel, who they lost to free agency.
But McCullers appears to have an even bigger role ahead. Yes, one even bigger than pitching for a World Series contender.
McCullers and his wife Kara are having a baby, according to the couple's Instagram accounts.
They posted of photos with them kissing and holding the word "baby" and also holding what appears to be a sonogram.
Help us congratulate the lovely couple!
