Astros pitcher Lance McCullers is not playing this season after having Tommy John surgery.

The team misses him, as they face pitching woes toward the middle of the season -- also without Charlie Morton and Dallas Keuchel, who they lost to free agency.

But McCullers appears to have an even bigger role ahead. Yes, one even bigger than pitching for a World Series contender.

McCullers and his wife Kara are having a baby, according to the couple's Instagram accounts.

They posted of photos with them kissing and holding the word "baby" and also holding what appears to be a sonogram.

Help us congratulate the lovely couple!

