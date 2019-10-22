HOUSTON — Last time the Houston Astros won the World Series, pitcher Lance McCullers was on the mound. He knows what those big moments feel like.

"You can definitely feel that passion, that intensity," said McCullers.

This time McCullers will be in the Astros dugout rooting on his friends and teammates. He's still sidelined recovering from an elbow injury.

"It's just tough," said McCullers. "I want to play. I want to be out there with them."

He's had a front row seat and watched the team overcome every hurdle thrown its way.

"They've had to accomplish a lot in the face of the tone of expectations," said McCullers. "That's impressive because when those expectations mount things can go south, but the guys have kept the ship going in the right direction and have been doing unbelievable."

Last Saturday, McCullers watched his teammate Jose Altuve punch the Astros another ticket to the World Series.

"I was going nuts," McCullers said. "Altuve is just the legend of all legends. For that guy to come from where he's come from and everything he's had to face along the way and talk about just a genuine human to be able to send us to the World Series like that was super cool."

And with the Astros back where they belong, McCullers wants to make sure fans are there too. When he saw what fans faced cheering on the Astros in New York, he knew what he had to do.

"Supporting us is huge for us," said McCullers. "It gives us life on the road and I wanted to let them know we appreciate and wanted to make it right and get them to the World Series," said McCullers.

Together with his foundation, McCullers gave away nearly 30 World Series tickets to deserving fans across the city.

He feels that 2017 buzz in 2019.

"I'm more just happy for the guys playing and how well they're playing," said McCullers. "I'll just be happy to be cheering my head off tonight."

