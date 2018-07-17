WASHINGTON — Houston Astros All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander has never been shy of sharing his opinion, no matter who it might upset, and Monday said that it’s time for Major League Baseball to dump the designated hitter.

In a time when offense is down to historic levels, Verlander says it’s ludicrous to have two sets of rules in the World Series where a DH is used in the American League ballparks, and not in the National League stadiums, just like the regular season.

“I would take the DH out, even though I know the National League is talking about implementing the designated hitter,’’ Verlander said. “For my pitching purposes, it’s fun to face guys like me who can’t hit. But I do think, for instance when we were in the World Series, the Houston Astros are playing the Dodgers, when we are at Dodger Stadium, we were a little behind. We were not used to hitting, bunting and things like that.

“When you’re playing a championship, that determines the best team in the world, it should be an even playing field. It’s the only sport like that with different sets of rules in different leagues.

“I like the game with no DH, personally. But who knows, one day I might be in the National League, so maybe they can keep it out of that league for awhile.’’

Verlander, who has spent his entire career in the American League with the Detroit Tigers and Astros, is eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

