Astros

Justin Verlander leaves Astros game early with leg injury, team says

Verlander was pulled after pitching three innings against the Orioles on Sunday with what the team called right calf discomfort.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — Justin Verlander pitched three scoreless innings before departing because of right calf discomfort, and the Houston Astros used five relievers to close out a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Alex Bregman homered for AL West-leading Houston, and Yuli Gurriel had a two-run single. The Astros dropped the first two games of the weekend set after winning four in a row.

It was the shortest outing of the season for Verlander, one of the front-runners for the AL Cy Young Award. The 39-year-old right-hander allowed three hits, struck out six and walked one.

Houston’s bullpen then allowed one run and four hits over six innings. Ryne Stanek (2-1) tossed a perfect seventh for the win, and Rafael Montero worked a rocky ninth for his ninth save.

Baltimore got on the board on Austin Hays' RBI single in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Kyle Stowers followed with another base hit, but Montero struck out Rougned Odor to end it.

