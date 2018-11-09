For the first time in his career, Justin Verlander was a visitor at Comerica Park.

The Detroit Tigers did their best to pay homage to their former All-Star and ace.

As Verlander was walking from the bullpen to the dugout, the Tigers played a tribute video of his career as a Tigers pitcher, everything from his first start against the Indians in Cleveland in 2005, to his two no-hitters to his final start at home as a Tiger.

After peering over his shoulder at the video board over the left-field stands, Verlander stopped walking, turned around and watched.

He sighed deeply and when the video ended, he tipped his cap to the crowd, clearly emotional, as the crowd gave him a standing ovation. Verlander then descended into the visitors’ dugout.

“It was almost normal until the tribute video, but that really got to me,” Verlander said. “I had a lot of great memories in my 13 years here, and that brought it all back. I wanted to get to the dugout before it started, but once it started playing, I had to watch.”

When Verlander took the mound at the bottom of the first inning, the fans again serenaded him with cheers and Verlander waved before facing leadoff hitter Jeimer Candelario.

Verlander threw well in the Astros' 3-2 win, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. The Tigers threatened once — putting two men on with one out in the second inning — but were overmatched by the veteran right-hander. Verlander struck out 10 batters, marking the 52nd game of his career — and 10th this season — with double-digit strikeouts. He walked one batter and walked off the mound to a standing ovation after the seventh inning. In the outing, he lowered his ERA to 2.72.

“The (cheers) after the seventh really meant the world to me,” Verlander said. “The fans here were always great to be here, and they showed that again tonight. That was a really emotional moment.”

“Tonight mattered a lot to him,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said. “It is important to him that he pitched here and succeeded here, so it was special for him to get back on that mound.”

On Sunday, Verlander arrived in Detroit and posted a heartfelt message on Instagramabout the first start against his former team at his former home field.

"I'm really excited about tomorrow," Verlander said. "I've heard a lot of people are excited back in the area. It's my first time back in the city. I cannot WAIT to take the mound here at Comerica Park in front of the fans that I have known and loved for so long."

Contributing: Anthony Fenech, Associated Press

