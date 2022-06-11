Astros ace Justin Verlander officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent

The star pitcher declined his $25 million player option for next season.

Example video title will go here for this video

The star pitcher declined his $25 million player option for next season.

Verlander got his first win in a World Series start during the team’s championship run this season and is a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award.

Crane said he is hopeful the Astros can keep him after his remarkable comeback from Tommy John surgery this season. Verlander is expected to win his third Cy Young award after leading the majors with a career-low 1.75 ERA and topping the American League with 18 wins following an almost two-year layoff.

“We’ve been talking to him,” Astros owner Jim Crane said Wednesday.