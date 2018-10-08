Athletes opening up about their mental health is becoming more and more common. Astros pitcher Justin Verlander became the latest player to do so in a feature in Bleacher Report Magazine where he talked about his relationship with Kate Uptonand how she pulled him out of a dark place four years ago, along with how that shaped him into the pitcher he is now.

Verlander is, miraculously, in the midst of a career-year with the Astros at 35 years old. Houston leads the AL West by five games, and Verlander has a career-best 2.19 ERA. He made his first All-Star Game since 2013 this season, and he's playing for a legitimate contender.

According to Verlander, it's all because of Upton being there for him in the middle of the 2014 season. That season, Verlander posted a 4.50 ERA -- the only time in his career his ERA jumped over 4.00 -- and he went 15-12 for the Tigers. The two had known each other since 2012. They married in 2017, almost immediately after Verlander won the World Series with the Astros.

