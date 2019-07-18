HOUSTON — If you want to celebrate the glory of Rick Flair the way Astros outfielder Josh Reddick does, you still have a chance.

Reddick's Flair-themed bobblehead is sold out, unfortunately. But you can still get a robe like the ones posted by the team on Twitter.

Of course, Reddick is known for walking up to the plate to the sound of the Nature Boy Ric Flair.

His at-bats at Minute Maid Park usually bring the crowd to "Woo" as Reddick proceeds to stylin', profilin' and wheelin' n' dealin'.

Now, just imagine a Reddick hive dressed in these beauties.

