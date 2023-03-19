Former Astro Josh Reddick announces his retirement, has message for Astros fans

HOUSTON — A key player in the Houston Astros' first World Series championship and multiple playoff runs is calling it a career.
Josh Reddick announced on Instagram that he’s retiring from baseball after 14 seasons in the big leagues.
In his Instagram post, he thanked the fans and each of the five teams he played for.
In addressing the Astros, Reddick wrote, “To the Houston Astros. I am so thankful for you believing in me to sign me as a free agent and to have the chance to be a part of some teams that will be forever enshrined in baseball history. Winning a World Series will always top my list of career moments. To the fans, y’all welcomed me from game 1 and helped me develop a stable of my career with the Woo! Movement. Being able to hear that every night by so many fans made me feel so special and pumped me up on a nightly basis. You all have treated my little family better than I could have ever asked for and Houston has become HOME for us because of the amazing 4 years we experienced with the Astros.”
He finished his post with, "So long baseball. You were everything and so much more than this guy ever could have imagined. Time to pass the torch onto my boys who know nothing other than the baseball life."
Reddick joined Houston via free agency in 2017. He started his career with Boston, then Oakland and the Dodgers before coming to the Astros. After Houston, he spent one season in Arizona.