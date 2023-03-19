Former Astro Josh Reddick announces his retirement, has message for Astros fans

In addressing the Astros, Reddick wrote, “To the Houston Astros. I am so thankful for you believing in me to sign me as a free agent and to have the chance to be a part of some teams that will be forever enshrined in baseball history. Winning a World Series will always top my list of career moments. To the fans, y’all welcomed me from game 1 and helped me develop a stable of my career with the Woo! Movement. Being able to hear that every night by so many fans made me feel so special and pumped me up on a nightly basis. You all have treated my little family better than I could have ever asked for and Houston has become HOME for us because of the amazing 4 years we experienced with the Astros.”