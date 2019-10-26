The Astros are turning to a 24-year-old rookie to start Game 4 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals tonight.

Jose Urquidy (pronounced ur-KEE-dee) who hails from Mazatlan, Mexico, is making his first World Series start and his third of the postseason. He’s the Astros’ first rookie to start in the World Series and the third Mexican-born pitcher to start in the World Series—and the first since Jamie Garcia with the Cardinals in 2011.

Urquidy learned he was getting the Game 4 nod after the Astros won Game 3, 4-1, over the Washington Nationals on Friday.

After the announcement, Urquidy said: “Obviously very happy. Very few Mexicans have had this opportunity. For me to be in this position, I’m obviously very happy about that and will try to take advantage of it as much as possible.”

Astros manager A.J. Hinch called Urquidy (pronounced ur-KEE-dee) a “very confident, very calm, very posed pitcher.”

In Urquidy’s previous posteason starts, he’s thrown:

Game 4 ALDS vs. Tampa Bay: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 3 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk

Game 6 ALCS vs. New York: 2 2-3 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk

Houston signed Urquidy in March 2, 2015, out of Mexico. He started the 2019 season in Double-A and made his MLB debut July 2 at Colorado. In that game he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out four.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Roberto Osuna celebrates their teams win against the Washington Nationals in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. The Astros won 4-1. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

He finished the regular season with a 2-1 record in nine games. He had a 3.95 ERA in 41 innings, allowing 18 earned runs on 38 hits. He struck out 40 batters.

“I’m living the dream and I know it’s a big opportunity for me, it’s a big year for me,” he said. “And I plan to do my best every outing and enjoy the time.”

