Astros star scratched from lineup with oblique injury

Altuve was taking batting practice when the team said he injured his left oblique, forcing him to be scratched from the lineup.

While he was taking batting practice, Altuve appeared to injure himself. According to the team, he was dealing with left oblique discomfort.

"It's tough to take, but you gotta move on. You have no choice," manager Dusty Baker said after Houston's 4-1 win over Colorado. "You feel terrible, especially for the injured player and for the team but you have no choice."

It's unclear if Altuve will require an IL stint to deal with the injury.

"He's pretty upset. We're gonna wait until tomorrow to analyze and see what's up," Baker said.

Altuve started the season on the IL after breaking his thumb during the World Baseball Classic. He also missed time in June after tweaking his oblique.

He has only played 32 games this season but has been his usual self when he has been on the field.