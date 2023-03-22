x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Astros

Jose Altuve gets thumb surgery after being hit by pitch in World Baseball Classic

Altuve was hit on the hand by a pitch Saturday night during the World Baseball Classic as the United States faced him and Venezuela.
Credit: AP
Venezuela's Jose Altuve is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against the U.S., Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

HOUSTON — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve underwent surgery for a fractured right thumb on Wednesday, according to the team. The team has yet to provide a timeline for his return.

According to the Astros, Altuve will stay in Houston after his surgery as Spring Training is already in its final week. The team is set to return from West Palm Beach on Sunday.

Altuve was hit on the hand by a pitch Saturday night during the World Baseball Classic as the United States faced him and Venezuela.

The Astros' second baseman took a 96 mph sinker off the hand in the fifth inning while facing Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard. He grimaced as he walked off the field and was spotted later in the dugout with a splint on his thumb.

According to several reports from ESPN and USA Today, Altuve could miss up to two months following surgery.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Astros 2022 World Series Champions pennant hung outside Minute Maid Park

Before You Leave, Check This Out