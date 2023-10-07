No one in the history of Major League Baseball has hit more first-inning postseason home runs than Jose Altuve

Altuve already had the MLB record. He added to it on Saturday when he went deep against Minnesota.

HOUSTON — The Astros’ Jose Altuve started Houston’s American League Division Series Game 1 matchup against the Minnesota Twins the same way he has so many times before – with a first-inning home run.

The Astros leadoff hitter went deep off Minnesota starter Baily Ober to give Houston a 1-0 lead Saturday. It was Altuve’s 24th career postseason home run, which is second all-time in MLB history to Manny Ramírez’s 29, according to MLB.

It was also Altuve's eighth first-inning home run in the postseason, which is the most all-time. Second is Albert Pujols with six first-inning postseason home runs.

Here is that Altuve first-inning home run.