Jorge Soler's World Series home run ball going for big bucks at auction

Manuel Ramos picked up Jorge Soler's Game 6 homer while he was watching the game from his brother's balcony.

HOUSTON — It was on a balcony across the street from Minute Maid Park that two brothers shared a moment you couldn’t put a price on ... until now.

“Bang! Kerplunk! And then it started rolling down here towards the sidewalk," Manuel Ramos said while describing Jorge Soler's World Series Game 6 home run that flew out of Minute Maid Park and landed in the street.

Even though the home run essentially ended the Astros' season, Ramos remembered the moment, saying, "It’s a World Series ball – just hit right across the street from us.”

He and his brother Richard were watching the game from Richard's building's balcony.

“We’re, like, on the fifth floor just staring at the ball … people in different areas not even noticing it’s there … and we’re, like, we have to try to get it," Richard said.

Manuel said the elevator was taking too long so they ran down the building's stairs.

“I was, like, nope I gotta take the stairs and hauled over there," he said.

And even though their team lost, now they're cashing in.

They're auctioning the ball off through SCP Auctions in California. Right now, bidding is exceeding $30,000 and doesn't end until Feb. 5.

“What I was told - which was unbelievable - is the sky is the limit,” Richard said.

Even though the ball came at his team's expense, Manuel said, “I would have loved to have seen our team win the World Series.”

“Like you said, that’s worth a million bucks in itself," Richard said.

The moment and the experience are both priceless to them.