Dodgers' Joe Kelly's suspension for role in benches-clearing incident vs. Astros reduced to 5 games on appeal

Kelly was originally suspended for eight games by MLB on July 29, a day after throwing a fastball near the head of Bregman and mockingly taunting Correa.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly had his suspension for throwing two pitches near the heads of Houston hitters reduced to five games on appeal.

Kelly was originally suspended for eight games by Major League Baseball on July 29, a day after throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa.