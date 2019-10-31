HOUSTON — Tonight was the last game of the 2019 Major League Baseball season. And what a six months it's been.

Astros had an amazing run but lost to the Washington Nationals 6-2 in Game 7 of the World Series.

This is the third year, in a row, that the Houston Astros have made it to the post-season. We double checked with experts, that's a hard thing to do. And tonight, fans are so thankful.

No matter the wait at the gate to enter the ballpark, or the rush of a win, those games that stretched through the night or the match-ups that evolved into nail biters, "it's been an amazing ride," said Jaime Jasso.

Amen.

"We love you guys," said fan Cruz Noriega. "We support you."

"Win or lose," said fan Jennifer Marquez, "you guys are our favorite. You’ve got a great place in our heart. Definitely All-Stars."

All-stars and award winners.

Justin Verlander will likely get the Cy Young Award for best pitcher in the league. Yordan Alvarez is in the running forMLB Rookie of the Year and Alex Bregman could be named MVP.

"I mean, they’re an awesome team," said Noriega.

"You just come and you see them and you see how hard they work," said Marquez.

The Houston Astros earned the best regular season record in Major League Baseball with 107 wins.

"What more can you ask for," asked Noriega.

