Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer isn't shy about creating controversy on Twitter. In his latest episode, he comes pretty close to accusing the Astros pitching staff of cheating. He dances around it some, insinuates it some, but in totality, it's pretty clear that's the spin.

Ooh, what a good jumping off point. Spin!

The conversation started on Twitter about the Astros rotation and their spin rate. Then we get this:

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 1, 2018

Jealousy isn’t a good look on you my man. You have great stuff and have worked hard for it, like the rest of us, no need for this. I will ask though because my spin rate and spin axis on my 4 seem is a$$. https://t.co/jvbLuWWqgN — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) May 1, 2018

