HOUSTON — A lawmaker from Illinois is proposing congressional hearings pertaining to the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Illinois Democrat Bobby Rush is proposing hearings by multiple subcommittees. As part of his statement, Rush wrote, "it is clear that major league baseball is firmly in the midst of 'an ethical crisis.'”

Expanding on Twitter, the representative said people look up to athletes, as they represent the American dream, and “this latest fiasco is nothing short of a gut punch to those cherished ideals."

Read his full statement below:

