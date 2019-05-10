Two Houston police officers credited with saving the life of a Los Angeles Angels radio broadcaster were honored during Friday’s Houston Astros' playoff game.

Cmdrs. Paul Follis and Daryn Edwards received stadium-wide applause for their actions on Sept. 20.

Angels broadcaster Mark Langston collapsed during the Astros-Angels pregame in September. A heart monitor later revealed he had died for nearly four minutes.

Follis quickly began CPR while Edwards monitored for a pulse until paramedics arrived. Langston was taken to local hospital

Langston’s broadcast partner told MLB.com credited the two officers with saving Langston’s life.

“I’m not gonna lie, life is different,” Langston told MLB.com this week. “There’s a reason I was given extra time.”

The Angels broadcast team later invited the two officers into the booth to thank them.

The Astros won Friday's playoff opener, 6-2, against the Tampa Bay Rays behind a dominate performance from starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM