How to watch Astros games if you don't have cable

The 2020 Houston Astros will make their long-awaited regular season debut Friday night at the Juice Box.

Hallelujah! Our Houston Astros will finally open their shortened regular season on Friday.

They’ll host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 p.m.

There will be no fans (unless you count cardboard cutouts) in the stands thanks to COVID-19, so Astros faithful will have to settle for watching the game on TV or online.

ATT SportsNet-SW is carrying the Astros opener and most other games.

No cable? No worries.

FuboTV is a streaming service that offers over 100 channels, including AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

It’s the only streaming service that currently carries AT&T SportsNet-SW, according to houstononthecheap.com.

FuboTV is $54.99 (cheaper than the cardboard cutouts) a month but they have a free 7-day trial, so you could watch the first few Astros games free of charge before deciding whether to commit.

They have no contract, no hidden fees and you can cancel at any time, according to houstononthecheap.com.

So get set to chill the beer, put the dogs on the grill, rock your best Astros gear and root, root, root for the home team.

Go Astros!



