HOUSTON — The Houston Astros lost Game 1 of the 2019 World Series to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

As you may have expected, it's not the first time the 'Stros dropped the first game of a playoff series.

Since the Astros were swept in the 2005 World Series by the Chicago White Sox, the Good Guys have made the playoffs four times — 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In those seasons, Houston lost the first game of its playoff matchup three times including Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Washington.

In the matchups in which Houston dropped the opening game, the Astros are 2-0.

After dropping the first game of the 2017 World Series, the Astros came back to beat L.A. and win the first championship in franchise history.

Earlier this season, Houston lost Game 1 of the ALCS to the Yankees, but came back to win the series and advance to the World Series, where the Nationals were waiting.

Here's a breakdown of each playoff matchup:

2015

ALDS

In 2015, Houston lost the American League Division Series in five games to the eventual World Series champion Kansas City Royals.

The Astros won Game 1 in Kansas City and Game 3 in Houston. The Royals beat Houston in Game 5 at Kauffman Stadium.

2017

ALDS

The Astros beat the Red Sox in four games in the 2017 American League Division Series.

Houston won games 1, 2 and 4. The 'Stros clinched the series in Boston with a 5-4 win in Game 4.

ALCS

In the 2017 ALCS, the home team won every game and Houston held home-field advantage over the New York Yankees.

Obviously, in this situation, the Astros won Game 1.

World Series

When the Astros faced the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, Los Angeles held home-field advantage and the 'Stros lost Game 1.

The rest is history.

Houston bounced back and won games 2, 3, 5 and 7 to earn the first championship in franchise history.

2018

ALDS

In the 2018 American League Division Series, the Houston Astros swept the Cleveland Indians.

Obviously, the 'Stros won Game 1 of the series.

ALCS

The Astros ran into the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 ALCS.

Houston won Game 1 of the series before dropping four straight to the Sox.

Boston went on to win the 2018 World Series.

2019

ALDS

The Astros faced the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2019 American League Division Series.

Houston won games 1 and 2 before dropping the next two games in Florida.

The 'Stros returned to Minute Maid Park to clinch the series in Game 5.

ALCS

In the 2019 ALCS, the Astros dropped Game 1 to the New York Yankees.

Houston responded with wins in games 2, 3, 4 and 6 to win the series and advance to the third World Series in franchise history.

World Series

The Astros lost Game 1 of the 2019 World Series to the Nationals.

What happens next?