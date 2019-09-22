HOUSTON — It’s the saying that saw us through the storm in 2017 and now again, today.

“It’s just a Houston thing. We all come together for things like this, disasters and stuff, so I really love Houston a lot," said Astros fan Eddie Juarez.

It’s "Houston Strong," a force to be reckoned with in the floods and on the field.

“Most of the time when it floods, it’s during baseball season, right? The Astros, I mean they won 100 games three years in a row, right? That in itself brings up the city," said Astros fan Al Garcia. “For a minute, it kind of takes the focus off of flooding, and more on baseball. It’s great for everyone.”

A World Championship lifted Houston from Harvey two years ago, and after what happened two days ago, the Astros are hoping to bring relief.

“It feels better because we could put a smile of people’s faces when they’re having a tough time," said Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

And if anything good can come out of Tropical Storm Imelda’s disaster, these Astros fans are hoping it’s another trophy.

“I'll pull up all the carpet in the world for that," Garcia said.

If you missed them Saturday, the Astros play Angels again Sunday afternoon.

