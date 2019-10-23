HOUSTON — Breweries in Houston and Washington, D.C. are placing bets on their hometown teams winning the World Series, and the stakes are getting more and more ridiculous.

They start with tame wagers: Eureka Heights in Houston and Atlas Brew Works in D.C. have agreed that the winning city's brewery will get a case of beer, while the losing city must fly the flag of the winning team for a month.

Houston's most well-known craft brewery, Saint Arnold, is wagering cases of beer with DC Brau Brewing Company, and talking plenty of smack.

But one Houston brewery, Great Heights, is taking the friendly betting to a whole new level of humiliation, accepting a challenge from Hellbender Beer in D.C.

There's plenty of smack talk to go around, and plenty of craft beer to be shared.

Game 2 of the World Series between the Astros and Nationals starts at 7:07 p.m. CT at Minute Maid Park.

