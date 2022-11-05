World Series Parade to honor Houston Astros to be announced Sunday

The announcement will be streamed live on KHOU 11+ on Roku and Fire TV.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to announce the date and time of the 2022 World Series Championship Parade to celebrate the Astros' incredible season on Sunday around 2 p.m.

KHOU 11 will stream the announcement live on KHOU 11+ on Roku and Fire TCand on YouTube.

Turner will be joined by Houston Astros representatives, the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, METRO, FBI, DPS and other partners who will share information about the parade time, route, lineup and street closures.

The Astros took home the World Series title in six games against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer to put the Astros in the lead in the 6th inning. The 'Stros kept their lead for the rest of the game, winning the World Series title.

This is Astros manager Dusty Baker's first crown as a manager. After Saturday's win he became the oldest manager to win a World Series. This was Baker's third trip as a manager to the Fall Classic. As a player, he went three times with the Dodgers, winning it all in 1981.