WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wow does it look like the Astros caught a break in Game 5. Max Scherzer, the Nationals ace and expected starter, was scratched early Sunday with neck spasms in what was supposed to be a rematch of Game 1’s head-to-head matchup with Gerrit Cole.

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Scherzer woke up with neck pain Saturday and it only got worse today. Martinez said Scherzer’s neck is “jacked up.”

In his place, Houston will face Joe Ross, a 26-year-old righty who’s tossed just two innings in the postseason this year.

Ross had a 4-4 regular season record with a 5.48 ERA in 27 games.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer speaks during a news conference before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. Scherzer was slated to start Sunday's World Series game, has been scratched with spasms in his neck and right trapezius. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP

In his final regular season start, Ross tossed six innings of one-run ball while striking out eight against the Cleveland Indians.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Scherzer’s scratch doesn’t change much for his team.

“We still need to go out and win a game,” Hinch said. “If we need any example of a young rookie stepping up and doing well in the World Series, we could rewind 24 hours and our guy did pretty good.”

He’s talking about, of course, Jose Urquidy who tossed five scoreless innings Saturday night as the Astros evened up the series with an 8-1 win.

Martinez said Scherzer may be available out of the bullpen in Game 6 or could start a potential Game 7.

In Games 3 and 4, Houston was quick to jump on the Nationals starters and grab an early lead.

We’ll see if they can do it again against Ross.

An Astros’ win would mean a sweep on the road and a 3-2 series lead heading back to Houston.

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.

First Pitch

7:07 p.m. at Nationals Park. Series is tied 2-2.

How You Can Watch

T.V.: FS1

Radio: SportsTalk 790 AM

Online: Right here—follow our live blog with play-by-play and in-game analysis.

Starting Pitchers

Houston’s Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.82 ERA postseason) vs. Washington’s Joe Ross (0-0, 0.00 ERA in one postseason appearance).

Cole looks to improve off Game 1's start in which he gave up five runs in seven innings—a game the Nationals won 5-4.

Starting Lineups

AP

AP

Noteworthy

Alex Bregman became the first AL player to hit a grand slam in the World Series since Paul Konerko in 2005. Bregman’s seventh-inning slam was the 20th in World Series history. It was also his ninth career postseason home run.

Robinson Chirinos has hit a home run in back-to-back World Series game, becoming the sixth catcher in Major League history to do so.

Michael Brantley is batting .471 in the series (8-for-17). He’s reached base safely in 11 straight games and has three consecutive multi-hit games.

The Astros have a 6-9 World Series record and are 4-4 on the road.

Quoteworthy

“We’re fired up. This is why you play the game. This is the World Series.” — Astros third baseman Alex Bregman after Houston tied the series 2-2 Saturday night.

Scenes from Game 4

Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos and Chris Devenski celebrate after Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. The Astros won 8-1 to tie the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, middle, celebrates after his grand slam with George Springer, left, and Michael Brantley against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP

Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris celebrates after the final out in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a grand slam during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

AP

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

Houston Astros' Robinson Chirinos celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP

Houston Astros' Robinson Chirinos, left, rounds the bases after a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the fourth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates with Carlos Correa after scoring during the first inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

AP

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)

Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series

Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1 (Washington leads 2-1)

Game 3 recap: Victory! Astros come to life with 4-1 win over Nationals

Game 4: Houston 8, Washington 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Game 4 recap: Astros explode for eight runs in Game 4 win over Nationals

Game 5: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 6: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

*If necessary

The Astros Apologize

Jim Crane sent a letter to Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein apologizing for how the Astros handled an article she wrote about inappropriate comments made during the team’s clubhouse celebration.

Crane wrote, “On behalf of the entire Astros organization, I want to personally apologize for the statement we issued on Monday, Oct. 21.”

On This Day in Astros History

In 2017, the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3, in Game 3 of the World Series to take a 2-1 series lead.

Fast Facts

Five things you might not know about:

Extra Bases

Love the Astros and podcasts? Subscribe to Extra Bases with KHOU’s Jason Bristol and former major league scout Jeremy Booth who discuss all things Houston Astros and Major League Baseball.

Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts.

