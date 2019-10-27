WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wow does it look like the Astros caught a break in Game 5. Max Scherzer, the Nationals ace and expected starter, was scratched early Sunday with neck spasms in what was supposed to be a rematch of Game 1’s head-to-head matchup with Gerrit Cole.
Washington manager Dave Martinez said Scherzer woke up with neck pain Saturday and it only got worse today. Martinez said Scherzer’s neck is “jacked up.”
In his place, Houston will face Joe Ross, a 26-year-old righty who’s tossed just two innings in the postseason this year.
Ross had a 4-4 regular season record with a 5.48 ERA in 27 games.
In his final regular season start, Ross tossed six innings of one-run ball while striking out eight against the Cleveland Indians.
Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Scherzer’s scratch doesn’t change much for his team.
“We still need to go out and win a game,” Hinch said. “If we need any example of a young rookie stepping up and doing well in the World Series, we could rewind 24 hours and our guy did pretty good.”
He’s talking about, of course, Jose Urquidy who tossed five scoreless innings Saturday night as the Astros evened up the series with an 8-1 win.
Martinez said Scherzer may be available out of the bullpen in Game 6 or could start a potential Game 7.
In Games 3 and 4, Houston was quick to jump on the Nationals starters and grab an early lead.
We’ll see if they can do it again against Ross.
An Astros’ win would mean a sweep on the road and a 3-2 series lead heading back to Houston.
Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.
First Pitch
7:07 p.m. at Nationals Park. Series is tied 2-2.
How You Can Watch
T.V.: FS1
Radio: SportsTalk 790 AM
Online: Right here—follow our live blog with play-by-play and in-game analysis.
Starting Pitchers
Houston’s Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.82 ERA postseason) vs. Washington’s Joe Ross (0-0, 0.00 ERA in one postseason appearance).
Cole looks to improve off Game 1's start in which he gave up five runs in seven innings—a game the Nationals won 5-4.
Starting Lineups
Noteworthy
- Alex Bregman became the first AL player to hit a grand slam in the World Series since Paul Konerko in 2005. Bregman’s seventh-inning slam was the 20th in World Series history. It was also his ninth career postseason home run.
- Robinson Chirinos has hit a home run in back-to-back World Series game, becoming the sixth catcher in Major League history to do so.
- Michael Brantley is batting .471 in the series (8-for-17). He’s reached base safely in 11 straight games and has three consecutive multi-hit games.
- The Astros have a 6-9 World Series record and are 4-4 on the road.
Quoteworthy
“We’re fired up. This is why you play the game. This is the World Series.” — Astros third baseman Alex Bregman after Houston tied the series 2-2 Saturday night.
Scenes from Game 4
World Series Schedule
Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)
Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series
Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)
Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series
Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1 (Washington leads 2-1)
Game 3 recap: Victory! Astros come to life with 4-1 win over Nationals
Game 4: Houston 8, Washington 1 (Series tied 2-2)
Game 4 recap: Astros explode for eight runs in Game 4 win over Nationals
Game 5: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Washington
Game 6: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston
Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston
*If necessary
The Astros Apologize
Jim Crane sent a letter to Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein apologizing for how the Astros handled an article she wrote about inappropriate comments made during the team’s clubhouse celebration.
Crane wrote, “On behalf of the entire Astros organization, I want to personally apologize for the statement we issued on Monday, Oct. 21.”
- Astros owner Jim Crane apologizes to Sports Illustrated reporter, retracts statement
- Astros fire assistant GM for Osuna comments during clubhouse celebration
On This Day in Astros History
In 2017, the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3, in Game 3 of the World Series to take a 2-1 series lead.
