The Astros are coming off a 5-4 loss Tuesday night in Game 1 after they couldn’t get timely hitting and the Nationals rocked starter Gerrit Cole. The Astros left 11 runners on base and were 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Cole, making his first World Series start, lost his first game in more than five months, snapping an MLB best 19-game winning streak. Read our Game 1 recap.

Houston has been in a 1-0 hole before. They lost the first game of the ALCS at home to the New York Yankees before winning that series in six games. And in 2017, the year the Astros won their first World Series, they lost Game 1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers at home.

After Tuesday's loss, Carlos Correa called tonight a "must win."

Here’s what you need to know about Game 2 tonight.

First Pitch

7:08 p.m. at Minute Maid Park

How You Can Watch

On FS1

Starting Pitchers

Washington’s Stephen Strasburg (3-0, 1.64 ERA postseason) vs. Houston’s Justin Verlander (1-2, 3.70 ERA postseason)

Verlander is looking for his first World Series win in his sixth start in the Fall Classic. Strasburg is making his first World Series start. So far this postseason, he's struck out 33 batters and walked only one.

Starting Lineups

Statistically Speaking

Teams that fall behind 0-2 in the World Series...well, the statistics show it's not good. There have been 55 teams who have fallen into an 0-2 hole—only 11 have gone on to win the World Series (20 percent).

Of the last 18 teams that have fallen behind 0-2, 17 have lost the World Series. The last team to win? The New York Yankees who rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves in 1996.

For the Record Books

Justin Verlander is four strikeouts away from becoming the first pitcher in postseason history to reach 200 strikeouts.

Jose Altuve remains hot at the plate in the postseason. With his 1-for-5 performance in Game 1, Altuve has reached safely in 21 consecutive postseason games dating back to Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. That's a franchise best.

With his seventh-inning home run, George Springer has homered in five straight World Series game, an MLB record.

Quoteworthy

"We are a results-oriented game, but I like the opportunities that we're creating for ourselves and making them use a lot of pitching tonight is a good sign for the remainder of the series." — Astros manager AJ Hinch following Game 1 loss.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 2: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 3: Friday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 4: Saturday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 5*: Sunday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 6*: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

*If necessary

How We Got Here

The Astros won the American League West with the best record in baseball, 107-55, while the Washington Nationals clinched a wild card berth with a 93-69 record.

In the postseason, the Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games in the ALDS, then the New York Yankees in six games in the ALCS on an epic Jose Altuve home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to clinch the series.

The Washington Nationals beat the Milwaukee Brewers in a wild card game, before stunning the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the ALDS. Then, they made quick work of the St. Louis Cardinals—an old National League division rival of the Astros—in the NLCS and swept them in four games.

On This Day in Astros History

In 2005, the Astros lost Game 2 of the World Series to the Chicago White Sox when Scott Podesdnik hit a walkoff home run to give Chicago a 7-6 win. Houston fell behind 0-2 in the series. Houston was making its first World Series appearance.

