x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Astros

Astros trade for pitcher Spenser Watkins from Baltimore, place Brantley and Urquidy on injured list.

The team also called up Bligh Madris from Sugar Land. To make room, Houston placed Michael Brantley and José Urquidy on the 60-day injured list.
Credit: AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Spenser Watkins throws a pitch to the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros pulled the trigger on another trade on Friday, bringing another pitcher into the system.

Houston picked up right-handed pitcher Spenser Watkins from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash consideration.  Watkins was then sent to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he’ll pitch for the Space Cowboys.  They also called up outfielder Bligh Madris from Sugar Land to be on the Major League roster.

To make room for Watkins and Madres, Houston put both outfielder Michael Brantley and pitcher José Urquidy to the 60-day injured list.

Watkins has mainly been a starter and has two years of Major League experience. Between 2021 and 2022, Watkins had 30 starts, but appeared in 39 games.  Last season, he was 5-6 with a 4.70 ERA.  So far, he’s spent the entire 2023 season in Triple A. 

Madris has spent this full season in Sugar Land with the Space Cowboys, where he was hitting .249 with 10 home runs.  He’s started 51 games this season, with most in the outfield, but he also has starts at first base and designated hitter.

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Minute Maid Park employee needs help finding missing custom World Series ring

Before You Leave, Check This Out