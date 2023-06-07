You have less than 24 hours to get Houston Astros tickets for just $10

The catch? You only have until Thursday afternoon to buy them.

HOUSTON — If funds have been holding you back from planning a trip to Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros have a deal for you!

The 'Stros are letting people purchase tickets to see the Washington Nationals next week for only $10. The catch? You only have until Thursday at noon to buy them.

If seeing the Nationals doesn't sell you, the Astros have plenty of promotions going on for their 3-game set against the 2019 World Series champions.

"The Force Awakens" on Tuesday, June 13's game for Star Wars Night! Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character with plenty of family fun and photo opportunities available. You can also buy a triple bobblehead of Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Jeremy Peña at the game.

If you spent too much on your costume for the game, you're in luck! Tuesday's game is also a $1 hot dog night.

For those of you who don't like cheap hot dogs and Star Wars, Wednesday's game is Dusty Baker World Series Replica Ring Night! Every single fan in attendance will get a sweet piece of jewelry dedicated to the Astros' skipper.

Lastly, if you miss out on the $10 tickets, hot dogs, rings, and Star Wars shenanigans, Thursday's game is still a Coca-Cola Ballpark Bundle game.

For just $22, fans can get a ticket, hot dog, soda, and popcorn to see the game from the View Deck.