HOUSTON — The Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis is no stranger to helping players get on base.

A baseball veteran, Pettis spent time in the Majors playing for California Angels (1982-87), Detroit Tigers (1988-89, 1992), Texas Rangers (1990-91) and San Diego Padres (1992).

According to MLB.com, Pettis garnered 354 career steals in his 14 years playing professional baseball, and stole at least 40 bases five times and 50 bases two times.

He was awarded five Golden Gloves: in 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989 and 1990.

In addition to being the 'Stros third base coach, he also serves as the club's outfield and baserunning instructor.

Previously, Pettis spent eight years on the coach staff with the Texas Rangers and before that with the New York Mets and the Chicago White Sox.

He has four children: Paige, Shaye, Kyler and Dante. Dante is a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers and set the NCAA record for most career punt return touchdowns while at the University of Washington. Kyler stars on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives.

