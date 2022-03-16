Houston Astros spring training update: Justin Verlander to start Friday

Spring training is underway for the Houston Astros and questions still linger about whether Carlos Correa will stay with the team.

HOUSTON — We are on Carlos Correa watch as the Astros are in South Florida for spring training. Fans are getting anxious wondering if he'll come back to keep playing with the team.

The training center was on high alert this morning when team owner Jim Crane showed up. He was seen speaking to team manager Dusty Baker.

Also Wednesday, we learned Justin Verlander will start the Astros' first spring training game on Friday in Jupiter, Florida, against the Cardinals.

And then you have the weather. It’s not always paradise in West Palm Beach. Wednesday was a bit stormy and Tuesday was windy, which leads us to Ryan Stanek’s hair.

The Astros relief pitcher had some issues Tuesday during his bullpen session: His hat kept blowing off every third or fourth pitch.