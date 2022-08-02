Astros unveil out-of-this-world sculpture at Minute Maid Park

Here's where you can see the new far-out sculpture inside the ballpark!

HOUSTON — The newest addition to Minute Maid Park was launched on Monday.

A 13-foot spaceman sculpture commissioned by artist Brendan Murphy was unveiled prior to the Houston Astros taking on the Boston Red Sox.

You can see the sculpture on the main concourse near the Insperity Club right behind section 118.

The spaceman is painted in Astros orange, blue and white, with player names, awards and slogans all over the statue that encompasses the last 15 years of baseball in Houston.

Murphy is a widely-known office that's been showcased in shows and art fairs all over the world since 2007.

According to his website, Murphy currently works from his two studios between Malibu and Miami.

He's been represented in more than 600 private collections across the U.S., Canada, Germany, Colombia, England and Monaco.

Murphy said his work communicates a rare perspective on the modern human experience through explorations of form, color, language and universal symbols.