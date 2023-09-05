Astros' reliever Ryne Stanek placed on injured list

The Houston reliever was covering first base on a ninth-inning ground ball when he went down with an injury.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Astros placed Ryne Stanek on the 15-day injured list after the right-handed reliever was injured in the ninth inning of Houston's 13-6 win over Texas on Monday.

According to the Astros, Stanek sprained his ankle when running to cover first base on a grounder hit by Leody Taveras to José Abreu. Abreu tossed the ball to Stanek who stepped on the base, but then went down to the ground and was in obvious pain.

He was down for several minutes and needed to be carted off the field.

With Stanek going on the injured list, the team called up left-handed pitcher Parker Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land.

KHOU 11's Zack Tawatari is in Arlington covering the Astros-Rangers series and said that the official word from the Astros is that Stanek is being evaluated for a right ankle injury, but didn't give any more specifics.

“It’s better than I expected…” Stanek said pre-game in the clubhouse.



"It's better than I expected…" Stanek said pre-game in the clubhouse.

This is the second time Stanek has been out of action. Earlier this season, he missed time while he was on the bereavement list. He was placed on the bereavement list on June 10 and returned to the team on June 16.

Stanek is 3-1 this season with a 4.07 ERA.