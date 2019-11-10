The Houston Astros announced their pitching rotation for the American League Championship Series on Friday.

Zack Greinke gets the ball in Game 1 Saturday night, followed by Justin Verlander in Game 2 Sunday and Gerrit Cole in Game 3 in New York Tuesday.

The Astros hope Greinke, who was 8-1 with a 3.02 ERA since joining the Astros, can get them off to a good start in the ALCS against the Yankees. After that, New York will face the Astros two Cy Young award candidates.

This is a rematch from the teams’ 2017 ALCS, which the Astros won 4-3 on their way to their World Series title.

