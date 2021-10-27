Can some of Reggie Jackson's Mr. October magic rub off on Astros in World Series?

Known as 'Mr. October,' Reggie Jackson has a special role with the Houston Astros.

HOUSTON — He’s known as "Mr. October" and the Houston Astros hope having Reggie Jackson in the organization brings some of that World Series magic to their best-of-seven series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Hall of Famer joined the Astros organization earlier this year as a special advisor to owner Jim Crane. His focus is on charitable and youth efforts.

In his role with the team, Jackson is supporting the Astros Foundation and the Astros Golf Foundation to grow the sports for Houston’s youth.

He also advises Crane Capital companies and the Astros Foundation on diversity and inclusion projects.

In Jackson’s career, he’s played with the Athletics, Orioles, Yankees and Angels. After his career, he spent years with the New York Yankees organization as a special advisor.

Jackson was drafted by the A’s in 1967, two years before the team moved from Kansas City to Oakland. He earned his "Mr. October" nickname by how well he played in the World Series. In the 1977 Fall Classic as a member of the Yankees, Jackson hit home runs in Games 4 and 5, then hit home runs in three consecutive at-bats in Game 6. According to MLB.com, those three dingers in Game 6 were all on the first pitch against different pitchers as the Yankees won the series.

