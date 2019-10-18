Tonight's the night the Houston Astros hope to close out the New York Yankees and return to Houston as American League champions!

Houston sends Justin Verlander, who won game two, to the mound. The Yankees will have James Paxton. With a win, the Astros get a date with the Washington Nationals in the World Series. If New York wins, Game 6 will be in Houston Saturday and a possible Game 7 on Sunday.

We're going to keep a running log of the game below, so follow along!

Third inning

Paxton took care of the Astros in order. And Verlander did the same to the Yankees in the bottom half. 4-1 New York.

Second inning

The Astros got some traffic with a Correa walk and a Marisnick single, but Springer struck out to end the threat. The Yankees went down in order in the bottom of the inning. 4-1 Yankees.

First inning

George Springer opened the game with an infield single and made it to second on a passed ball and then to third on an Altuve ground ball out. He came around to score on a wild pitch. The Yankees tied it with one swing when DJ LeMahieu took Verlander yard. Then Aaron Hicks hit a 3-run home run to give New York a 4-1 lead.

