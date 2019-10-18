NEW YORK — It’s a pitching rematch of Game 1 of the ALCS as Zack Greinke and Masahiro Tanaka go head to head in Game 4 in the Bronx.

Tanaka got the best of the Astros to open the series, allowing one hit over six innings. Greinke didn’t fare as well, allowing 3 runs over six innings.

Houston leads the series, 2-1. We're keeping a running account of the game below.

