Astros take on Twins in Game 1 of ALDS

Justin Verlander gets the nod for Houston while Bailey Ober takes the hill for Minnesota in the first game of the ALDS.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are taking on the Minnesota Twins in the 2023 American League Division Series.

Game 1 is Saturday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

Houston has gone 39-42 at home and 90-72 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors.

Minnesota has gone 40-41 on the road and 87-75 overall. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .325.

The teams are meeting on Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Twins lead the season series 4-2.

Top performers

Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 98 RBI while hitting .262 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 12-for-42 with a double over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler has 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .260 for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-35 with two doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Schedule

Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at Minute Maid Park. Start time is 3:45 p.m. CT

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8 at Minute Maid Park. Start time is 7:03 p.m. CT

Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Target Field in Minnesota. Start time is 3:07 p.m. CT

If more games are needed:

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Target Field in Minnesota. Start time is TBD.

Game 5 is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13 at Minute Maid Park. Start time is TBD.

This article will be updated throughout the game and will contain highlights and game updates.