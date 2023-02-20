Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley takes reps at first base

Who's on first? It might be Uncle Mike.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Spring training is underway for the Houston Astros as they look to repeat their winning ways for the 2023 season.

The defending World Series champions don't have a lot of questions about their roster heading into the new season, but the future of a fan favorite did create some commotion on Monday.

Outfielder Michael Brantley, who spent the end of last season rehabbing his shoulder after season-ending surgery, was under the magnifying glass after he was spotted taking reps at first base. Brantley signed a 1-year deal to stay with the team in December.

When asked about Brantley, manager Dusty Baker said it was just about him working.

"I'm not really paying a whole bunch of attention to it," Baker said. "It's just Michael over there working."

Baker went on to add with the Astros' potentially crowded outfield, playing first gives Brantley and the team another option for him to see the field, but went on to add that recently acquired José Abreu would see the majority of the time there.

Abreu was signed in November to a 3-year contract. The former AL MVP spent nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox prior to his arrival in H-Town. As for Brantley, the 35-year-old said the timing of rehab from his shoulder injury is great.

"I'm right on schedule. Everything is going well," Brantley said. "I'm putting in the reps, obviously getting back into baseball shape. But at the same time, I'm right where I need to be."