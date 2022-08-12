x
Astros

Astros announce Michael Brantley had season-ending surgery

The outfielder was placed on the Injured List in June with a shoulder injury.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros designated hitter Michael Brantley (23) reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros announced Friday that outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the 2022 season.

Brantley was placed on the Injured List on June 27 with a shoulder injury. Astros GM James Click said the slugger underwent an arthroscopic labral repair on his right shoulder, which will cause him to miss the rest of the season.

On Thursday, Astros bench coach Joe Espada said Brantley would get a second opinion on his shoulder injury. Click told MLB.com on Aug. 2 that they were hopeful and optimistic Brantley would return this season.

The 35-year-old Brantley was hitting .288 in 64 games this season. He had 14 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI for the 'Stros.

Brantley ends his fourth season with Houston as a two-time All-Star while hitting a combined .306 in 379 games.

