Astros announce Michael Brantley had season-ending surgery

The outfielder was placed on the Injured List in June with a shoulder injury.

Brantley was placed on the Injured List on June 27 with a shoulder injury. Astros GM James Click said the slugger underwent an arthroscopic labral repair on his right shoulder, which will cause him to miss the rest of the season.

On Thursday, Astros bench coach Joe Espada said Brantley would get a second opinion on his shoulder injury. Click told MLB.com on Aug. 2 that they were hopeful and optimistic Brantley would return this season.

#KHOU11 From the Astros: #Astros General Manager James Click announced today that OF Michael Brantley has undergone an arthroscopic labral repair on his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) August 12, 2022

The 35-year-old Brantley was hitting .288 in 64 games this season. He had 14 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI for the 'Stros.