Here are ways to save money at Astros games you may not have known about

It's time to escape the Texas heat with a trip to the ballpark!

HOUSTON — The second half of baseball season is underway!

If you're looking to escape from the Texas heat by heading to the ballpark, here are a few ways to save money at a Houston Astros game that you may not have known about.

First off, ballpark prices are notoriously high, but the Astros let you bring in your own food. The catch is that it must fit in a clear, one-gallon plastic bag. Some restaurants near Minute Maid Park even offer popular menu items in Ziploc bags to take inside the park.

Each fan can bring in their own bag, which could easily save about $100 if the whole family goes to the game. Each fan can also bring a factory-sealed bottle of water no bigger than one liter.

READ MORE: Astros start 2024 season versus Yankees

If water isn't your thing, but you don't plan on drinking alcohol, you can sign up as your group's designated driver. Crews will give you a voucher for a free 20-ounce soft drink that you can redeem at any concession stand at the park. The designated driver booth is located on the lower level near the Crawford Boxes.

Finally, don't forget about your souvenirs! If you manage to beat the traffic, you can easily catch batting practice. Gates at the 'Juice Box' open two hours before the first pitch. During that time, fans are allowed to roam sections of the ballpark, so if you post up in the Crawford Boxes, you have a good chance to catch a baseball before the game.