Scherzer Ks 10 in debut, Dodgers hit 4 HRs to beat Astros

The Astros will now take on the Minnesota Twins back in Houston on Thursday evening.

LOS ANGELES — Max Scherzer struck out 10 in his Dodgers debut and got plenty of offensive support as Los Angeles hit four home runs to defeat the Houston Astros 7-5, capping a contentious two-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Mookie Betts homered twice, while Will Smith and AJ Pollock also went deep off Houston starter Jake Odorizzi. Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker connected for Houston.

It was the third game at Dodger Stadium since July 10 with seven or more home runs.

---