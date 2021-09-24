Angels snap six-game losing streak with 3-2 victory over the Astros

Greinke is scheduled to start for Houston against Oakland on Friday night.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Los Angeles Angels snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros.

Ohtani tried to score the winning run during Wednesday night’s 9-5 loss to Houston in 12 innings, but was called out after a perfect throw from right fielder Chas McCormick.

This time, the two-way star was easily safe on Jack Mayfield's two-run double as the Angels avoided their first four-game sweep against the Astros since 2013 and kept Houston’s magic number at three for clinching the AL West.

Houston Astros (91-62, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (82-71, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (11-6, 4.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (12-9, 3.57 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 192 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -115, Astros -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Houston will play on Friday.

The Athletics are 40-38 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 188 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads them with 38, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The Astros are 44-34 on the road. Houston is slugging .445 as a unit. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a slugging percentage of .555.

The Athletics won the last meeting 2-1. Frankie Montas earned his eighth victory and Olson went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Oakland. Lance McCullers Jr. registered his second loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 38 home runs and has 105 RBIs.

Jose Altuve is second on the Astros with 29 home runs and is slugging .482.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

Astros: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Jake Odorizzi: (foot), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Yordan Alvarez: (soreness), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

