Houston Astros fire 'Executive of the Year' after finest season | Strange But True

Tal Smith built a team that was six outs away from the World Series. Then, he was out of a job.

HOUSTON — From six outs away from World Series to then out of a job?

It was Oct. 27, 1980, just two weeks after the Houston Astros lost a heart-stopping National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Under President and General Manager Tal Smith, it was Houston’s best season ever.

Nearly everyone in baseball credited Smith, and maybe that’s what infuriated Astros owner John McMullen.

On that day, McMullen abruptly fired Smith. His reason was that the Astros were "not a winner?" Actually, it was "philosophical differences?" Or maybe it was Smith’s salary? McMullen’s story changed, according to numerous news reports.

Baseball fans in Houston were outraged. Five area car dealers started a petition to bring Smith back.

The players were just as confused. "We as players, it spun our heads," recalled outfielder Terry Puhl.

The team’s limited partners were upset, too. Not just because Smith would soon be voted baseball’s ‘Executive of the Year;’ but because McMullen also hired Smith's replacement, Al Rosen, without consulting them.

Plus, there was the concern that McMullen didn't understand baseball. UPI quoted Smith as saying he once had to explain to McMullen what a Run Batted In was.

“I can't imagine how difficult it was for Tal,” Puhl said.

As for Smith's thoughts on the whole thing? "I mean, things just didn't make a lot of a lot of sense. And obviously, I was very, very disappointed," said Smith back in March.

The minority owners acted to limit McMullen’s power. He then sold the team in 1992.

Meanwhile, Smith rejoined the Astros in 1994 and oversaw their first World Series team. He was also elected to the Astros Hall of Fame and will be inducted Saturday.

Still, 1980 stings for Smith.

“You know that that was one of the major disappointments you get in your life, those things happen," said Smith. "I was able to come back and enjoy the joy the success the club had after that.”