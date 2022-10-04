New uniforms, food options, technology inside Minute Maid Park to start Astros' season

It's the start of a new season, and that means Astros fans descended on the ballpark to get it started right.

HOUSTON — Baseball is back and Minute Maid Park is open for business.

On Sunday, hundreds flocked to the ballpark for Fan Fest.

The Astros added several new additions this year, including a new uniform.

City Connect

"We haven't had an opportunity to add to our jersey collection since 2016. It was a celebration for the city of Houston ... celebration of our past ... look forward to our future," Astros V.P. Marketing Communications Anita Sehgal said.

New food

There will also be new concession items for fans to munch on while watching the games.

From different styles of nachos to fried Oreos, the list is long.

"So some of the inspiration for the new items is just to have a homely feel ... ingredients that folks would have at their house and just fun items," Astros Executive Chef Scott Strickland.

Just up the elevator, fans will be able to eat a local favorite: El Tiempo.

New tech

Around MMP, fans will notice several new features.

There are portable charging stations and a 19th Hole convenience store where you can grab your items and leave with the swipe of a credit card.

New mural

The Astros also unveiled the 60th-anniversary mural wall that can be found in Home Run Alley. Artists Jesse de Leon, Rachel Toalson and Kelsea Tanaka put in the work to pay homage to the franchise.

ICYMI: We unveiled the 60th Anniversary Mural Wall that can be found in Home Run Alley inside Minute Maid Park. Next time you're in the ballpark stop by for a photo! Special shoutout to artists Jesse de Leon, Rachel Toalson, and Kelsea Tanaka. pic.twitter.com/zASasjXmQe — Houston Astros (@astros) April 10, 2022

