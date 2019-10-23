Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow is apologizing for the “inappropriate behavior” of Assistant General Manager Brandon Taubman.

Luhnow (pictured) discussed the incident on SportsTalk790 Wednesday, saying we may never know Taubman’s intent, because “the person who said them, and the people who heard them, at least up to this point, have very different perspectives.”

The Houston Astros issued a response to a scathing Sports Illustrated article Tuesday.

SI writer Stephanie Apstein said after the Astros won the American League Championship Saturday night that Taubman shouted, “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f------ glad we got Osuna!” during the locker room celebration.

According to Apstein, Taubman's remarks about the closer, who had just given up a two-run homer that tied the game, were directed at three female reporters, including one who was wearing a purple domestic violence awareness bracelet. Apstein said Taubman repeated the statement half a dozen times, making them uncomfortable.

Apstein said none of the women had questioned Taubman about Osuna so the timing seemed odd.

The Astros took heat in 2018 for adding Osuna to their roster. In May of that year, he was accused of assaulting the mother of his child. Prosecutors dropped the charges in a plea bargain but Osuna was suspended for 75 games by MLB.

The Astros released the following statements Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Taubman

“This past Saturday, during our clubhouse celebration, I used inappropriate language for which I am deeply sorry and embarrassed. In retrospect, I realize that my comments were unprofessional and inappropriate. My overexuberance in support of a player has been misinterpreted as a demonstration of a regressive attitude about an important social issue. Those that know me know that I am a progressive and charitable member of the community, and a loving and committed husband and father. I hope that those who do not know me understand that the Sports Illustrated article does not reflect who I am or my values. I am sorry if anyone was offended by my actions. ”

Jim Crane

“The Astros continue to be committed to using our voice to create awareness and support on the issue of domestic violence. We not only ensure mandatory training annually for all of our employees, we have also created an important partnership with the Texas Council on Family Violence, and have raised over $300K through our initiatives to help various agencies providing important support for this cause. We fully support MLB and baseball’s stance and values regarding domestic violence.”

