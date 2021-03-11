Astros offer Carlos Correa 5-year, $160 million contract, KHOU 11 reports

Astros owner Jim Crane told KHOU 11 sports reporter Matt Musil the team made the offer to the free agent shortstop.

HOUSTON — The Astros offered Carlos Correa a five-year, $160 million contract, according to KHOU 11 sports reporter Matt Musil.

After the season ended in a heartbreaking loss to the Braves in the World Series, Correa became a free agent for the first time in his career.

The contract is the biggest guaranteed deal the franchise has ever offered a player.

According to MLB rules, a team has five days after the World Series to extend a qualifying offer to its free agents. The player who receives that offer has 10 days to decide whether or not to take it. If the player rejects it, that player is immediately eligible to sign elsewhere.

Returning 'Stros

On Thursday, Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel said he'll return to the team next season. Gurriel tweeted that the Astros will exercise his team option for 2022, which is worth $8 million, a $1.5 million pay raise from his 2021 salary, according to CBS Sports.

On Friday, the Astros and manager Dusty Baker announced that they reached a one-year deal for Baker to return in 2022.

