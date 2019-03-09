HOUSTON — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Aug. 19, when the Houston Astros extended their netting at Minute Maid Park.

Congratulations are in order for three Astros players who have been recognized for their incredible talents on the field.

Alex Bregman was named AL Player of the Month for August, Astros first baseman Yordan Alvarez was named AL Rookie of the Month for August and Justin Verlander, Astros pitcher, was named AL Player of the Week.

This is Verlander’s ninth-career Player of the Week award, and his first of the season.

On Sunday, Verlander pitched his third career no-hitter against the Toronto Blue.

RELATED: Verlander pitches 3rd career no-hitter, Astros beat Blue Jays 2-0

Verlander struck out 14 and allowed just one runner, walking Cavan Biggio with one out in the first inning.

This marks Bregman’s second-career AL Player of the Month award. His first was in June 2018.

Alvarez is the first rookie since Aaron Judge to win three consecutive Rookie of the Month awards.

The Astros are first in the AL West. They take on the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

Let’s go ‘Stros!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM