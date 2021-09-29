Astros miss out on chance to clinch AL West after loss to Rays

Houston now needs the Mariners to lose to the A's in order to clinch the division.

HOUSTON — The Astros missed out on a chance to clinch the American League West after losing to the Rays 7-0 on Wednesday night.

Houston's magic number is still at 1, which means they can win the division if they win one more game or the Seattle Mariners lose another game this season.

Here's how Wednesday night's game went:

The Rays jumped on Astros starter Luis Garcia in the second inning, striking for three runs on an RBI single and a two-run homer by Brandon Lowe.

Dawg Dinger pic.twitter.com/BjCz5C2UPZ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 30, 2021

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado made an inning-ending catch on a bunt attempt by Rays outfielder Brett Phillips in the top of the fourth inning.

Jose Altuve had a good shot to get something going for Houston in the bottom of the fourth inning, but this incredible catch by Manuel Margot thwarted the bid for a leadoff extra-base knock.

MargOMG what a catch! pic.twitter.com/YHkGffbA2c — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 30, 2021

The Rays doubled their lead in the fifth inning thanks to a three-run homer by Ji-Man Choi.

Ji-Man can (and will) add three more pic.twitter.com/SdSWG0pt7S — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 30, 2021