Grab your gear! Houston Astros team store opening for extended hours after playoff clinch

The Houston Astros defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 Saturday, clinching their way into the postseason for the seventh straight year in a row.

To celebrate, the Astros Center Field Team Store will be open for extended hours so fans can grab their 2023 postseason gear.

Team store hours will be:

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year, they'll be fighting to defend their 2022 World Series title.