Grab your gear! Houston Astros team store opening for extended hours after playoff clinch

The Houston Astros defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 Saturday, clinching their way into the postseason for the seventh straight year in a row.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have made their way to the playoffs after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 Saturday.

To celebrate, the Astros Center Field Team Store will be open for extended hours so fans can grab their 2023 postseason gear.

Team store hours will be:

  • Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is the seventh year in a row that the Astros will play beyond the regular season.

This year, they'll be fighting to defend their 2022 World Series title.

