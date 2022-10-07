5 Astros named to 2022 AL All-Star team

Jose Altuve will be joined by Yordan Álvarez, Kyle Tucker, Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will be well-represented at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game this year.

Jose Altuve was named a starter at second base on Friday, but on Sunday, four of his teammates learned that they'll be joining him in Los Angeles on July 19.

Yordan Álvarez, Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander were selected via the player vote while Framber Valdez was selected by Major League Baseball.

Houston's 27 All-Star selections since 2017 are more than any team in baseball. The last time Houston had five players on the All-Star team was in 2019. In 2017 and 2018, six Astros were named to the team, which is the club record.

Álvarez, Tucker and Valdez were selected to their first All-Star Game teams while Verlander has now done it nine times. It's Altuve's eighth selection and fifth time as a starter, both of which are franchise records, passing Craig Biggio, who was a seven-time All-Star and four-time starter, according to the team.

It's unclear if Álvarez will make it to LA after he was placed on the injured list on Sunday before Houston's series finale against Oakland.

As the defending champions of the American League, Astros manager Dusty Baker and his coaching staff will manage the AL squad. It's the third time that an Astros manager and his staff will manage the All-Star Game (2006 and 2018). Houston's coaching staff was supposed to manage the 2020 All-Star Game before it was canceled due to the pandemic.